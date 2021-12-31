2021 has certainly been a busy one for construction crews on the freeways, and now that they’ve taken a little pause for the holidays, it’s a good time to take a look at what’s in store for 2022.

Some of the highlights include a major 54 hour closure of I-41/45, continuation of the Zoo Interchange North Leg project, more work on the I-43 corridor in Ozaukee county and the Hale Interchange continues to be freshened up.

Regional Communications Director for the Department of Transportation, Mike Pyrtiz has the rundown.