MILWAUKEE – With less than 72 hours left in the year, several Milwaukee bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are being forced to cancel or change their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades was scheduled to play at the Pabst Theater on December 31st, but instead has pushed the show back until New Year’s Eve 2022.

Elsewhere in Milwaukee, Lakefront Brewery says it will be closing its Beer Hall for in-person dining through January 2, 2022.

*spike, dang autocorrect fail! — Lakefront Brewery (@lakefront) December 29, 2021

Odd Duck, located at 2352 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue, will also be closed through the end of the year.

In a tweet, the management at Odd Duck directly cited the Omicron surge as the reason for the temporary closure.

SORRY EVERYONE! While we currently have enough staff, we just feel like it's too risky to stay open during this Omicron surge. If you had a reservation it has been cancelled.



YOU CAN SUPPORT US BY BUYING GIFT CARDS at: https://t.co/uCri2JAUmd pic.twitter.com/5ozKKbw9iK — Odd Duck (@OddDuckMKE) December 28, 2021

A different Milwaukee restaurant, Fool’s Errand, was forced to close after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Sporting events in Milwaukee are being affected as well.

The Milwaukee Admirals say that their next scheduled opponent, the Rockford Ice-Hogs, are dealing with an outbreak of COVID.

Tomorrow's game against the @goicehogs has been postponed.

Find out more information here → https://t.co/pFnbuTmoso pic.twitter.com/B7GrahN26x — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) December 29, 2021

Even museums, like the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, are being forced to close their doors through the end of the year.