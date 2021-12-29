Update: Natural Gas will be shut off to 1,100 homes in the city of Juneau and the surrounding areas as the city attempts to make repairs on the gas leak, according to the Dodge County Sherrif’s Office.

Natural gas and electricity have been cut off in Juneau, Wisconsin after a car crash resulted in a “significant leak of natural gas,” according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

A warming shelter for residents who will be without heat because of the gas being shut off will be at the Horicon High School, 841 Grey St, Horicon, and will be open throughout the night.

It is anticipated that the repairs will last at least 8 hours, but certainly could be longer depending on how repairs go. Detours of traffic will remain in place throughout the night.