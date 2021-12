He’s back behind the microphone! Vice President & Market Manager Steve Wexler settles into the captain’s chair for another edition of Ask Wex Anything! Topics covered include; what happened with the Packers not coming back to WTMJ, will Dave Ramsey stay in the 9 pm – 12 am spot? Will the people of the newsroom get a raise? And at what point does a leftover actually become a leftover?

All of this and much more answered in Ask Wex Anything!

Full episode, commercial-free can be heard right here!