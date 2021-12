After Democratic state Senator Lena Taylor announced late Thursday she’s suspending her campaign for Wisconsin Lt. Governor, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal is reporting that Taylor will file paperwork to run for mayor.

Taylor will be the 8th candidate in the race to complete Tom Barrett’s term. Taylor previously ran in the 2020 mayoral race, losing in the primary to Barrett by a wide margin.

A primary will be held Feb. 15 with the general election April 5.