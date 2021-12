Aaron Rodgers threw his 443rd touchdown pass as a member of the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, breaking the franchise record which had previously been held by Brett Favre.

“It’s a moment I’ll never forget, for sure, & I’m thankful for Favre’s message, the response from the guys & the crowd was obviously very special.” – @AaronRodgers12#CLEvsGB | #GoPackGo https://t.co/bVPYxKZhpZ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 26, 2021

The Packers now lead the NFL with a 12-3 record. Their next game will be against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 2nd.