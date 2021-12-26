MILWAUKEE – At least 20 people are displaced after flames tore through an apartment complex in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Multiple crews were called in around 7:30 a.m. to help rescue some of the people who were in the building near near 31st and Wisconsin.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin says a shelter has been opened at the Alverno College gymnasium, located at 3401 S. 39th Street.

The Red Cross had originally said it was responding to provide assistance to about 50 people, but later said that it was assisting 20 people who were displaced from 15 different units in the apartment complex.

