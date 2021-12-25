Aaron Rodgers will probably get sick of getting footballs for Christmas, as he moves through the Packers record books and NFL record books.
Rodgers threw his 443rd career touchdown pass with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard midway through the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, overtaking Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes.
.@AaronRodgers12 sets the #Packers all-time passing TD record!#CLEvsGB | #GoPackGo— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 25, 2021
📺 FOX, NFLN + PRIME pic.twitter.com/76qDrsouON
442 of Favre’s 508 career touchdown passes came as a Packer, with 22 coming with the New York Jets in 2008 and 44 with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-10.
Congrats, 1️⃣2️⃣— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 25, 2021
A message from @BrettFavre to @AaronRodgers12!#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/0mtt0u0t8v
Later on in the second quarter, Rodgers hooked up with Davante Adams for the 66th touchdown between the 2, setting a Packers’ record for a quarterback/reciever duo.
MVP chants encompassed the stadium as Rodgers came to the sideline after the score.
1️⃣2️⃣ to 1️⃣7️⃣ for the 6️⃣6️⃣th time! 🙌@AaronRodgers12 & @tae15adams are now the most productive TD duo in #Packers history, surpassing Rodgers & Jordy Nelson. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/VkZfySWRo3— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 25, 2021
The 66th TD pass from @AaronRodgers12 to @tae15adams, setting another #Packers record!#CLEvsGB | #GoPackGo— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 25, 2021
📺 FOX, NFLN + PRIME pic.twitter.com/88aNGBtMcN