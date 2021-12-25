Aaron Rodgers will probably get sick of getting footballs for Christmas, as he moves through the Packers record books and NFL record books.

Rodgers threw his 443rd career touchdown pass with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard midway through the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, overtaking Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes.

442 of Favre’s 508 career touchdown passes came as a Packer, with 22 coming with the New York Jets in 2008 and 44 with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-10.

Later on in the second quarter, Rodgers hooked up with Davante Adams for the 66th touchdown between the 2, setting a Packers’ record for a quarterback/reciever duo.

MVP chants encompassed the stadium as Rodgers came to the sideline after the score.