Some people want their two front teeth for Christmas, some people want a sled for Christmas. Still others want a ring for Christmas… but the Packers got just what they wanted.

Aaron Rodgers was 24-34 for 202 YDS and 3 touchdowns, including team records on 2 of those touchdowns, as the Green Bay Packers edged out the Cleveland Browns 24-22 at Lambeau Field.

Merry Christmas, indeed.

The Packers offense put up 21 points in the first half, only to fizzle out in the second half, generating only 3 points. Cleveland get their footing in the second half, but a wonderful effort from the Packers defense, coupled with 6 penalties and 4 turnovers for the Browns, allowed the Packers improve to 12-3 on the season.

Aaron Jones carried 12 times for 66 yards, while AJ Dillon had 41 yards as well. Cleveland finished with 219 rushing yards, mainly from Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson.

Davante Adams got what he wanted for Christmas, grabbing 10 passes for 114 yards with 2 touchdowns. One of those broke the record for most touchdown receptions between a combo in Packers history (Rodgers/Adams).

But the defense got the job done again, and were the deciding factor in this game. The pressure forced 5 sacks of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield during the game, along with 4 interceptions.

Practice-squad-pickup Rasul Douglas got his own Christmas presents, recieving 2 presents from Mayfield in the form of interceptions. The last play of the game for the Browns was a questionable no call of pass interference, which resulted in Douglas’ second interception.

St. Vince (Lombardi that is) must have been talking to St. Nicholas in Heaven, because the Packers, and all those screaming fans, got just what they wanted for Christmas.