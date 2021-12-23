A memorial which has popped up at Veterans Park in Waukesha to honor the victims of the Christmas parade attack will be taken down next week, with a new one to be built in the future.

The current memorial will be taken down following a ceremony which will be held on Wednesday, December 29th at 8:00 a.m.

“We are mindful of the impacts that these events have had on our community and we will be handling the items with the utmost care and respect,” the city of Waukesha announced in a press release.

Once the ceremony is complete, city employees will decommission the memorial. All items which are in good enough condition will be curated at the Waukesha County Historical Society.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly is also announcing that a commission is being formed to help decide on a monument and location for the permeant memorial site.

“The commission’s purpose will be to make a recommendation to the Common Council on a permanent memorial and location to assist in the fundraising efforts for creating of a permanent monument,” the press release stated.

The Waukesha Common Council will consider Mayor Reilly’s proposal for the creation of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Permanent Memorial Commission at a meeting on January 18, 2021.