Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin, Christmas masses will operate as normal in Milwaukee, according to Archbishop Jerome Listeki.

“Christmas masses will be the same,” Listecki told Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “But we encourage people not to be cavalier.”

Listecki reminded parishioners not to be afraid to live their lives.

“We can’t put ourselves in plastic bags and retreat from living or lives,” he explained. “Do the things that are necessary (to be healthy safe).”