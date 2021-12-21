It feels like March of 2020.

Amid the spike in COVID cases around the world, sports leagues are reacting in different ways.

The NHL is pressing pause, cancelling games and practices through Christmas.

The league is hoping to resume its season on the 27th.

The NBA is doing everything it possibly can to avoid pressing pause.

Despite upticks in positive tests and numerous cancelled games, the league is pushing through for now.

College basketball has seen several forfeits and cancellations due to positive tests.

That includes Thursday’s game between Wisconsin and Morgan State.

Meanwhile, the NFL seems totally undeterred, changing its testing protocols in order to continue playing games.

I don’t know the right approach.

They don’t know the right approach.

None of us do.

We’ve never been through something like this before.

One thing I do know is this: changes, pauses, cancellations, forfeitures, and shutdowns are going to become commonplace in sports.

And that’s not a bad thing.

It’s the right thing for however long it takes until we don’t have to press pause anymore.

