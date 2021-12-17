Despite the many challenges of 2021, a number of Wisconsinites have shown signs of growth, innovation, and generosity during the tumultuous year. WTMJ is highlighting those who made a positive difference in their industry and community in 2021.

During the week of Dec. 12th, the station is unveiling members of the “WTMJ Wisconsin Standouts of the Year.”

The final ‘Standout’ is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo joins Tommy Thompson, Charlie Berens, and Kirsten Johnson as WTMJ’s inaugural class of “Wisconsin Standouts of the Year.”