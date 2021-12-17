Suspicious social media posts have prompted the Sussex Hamilton School District to close on Friday. The posts appeared as a TikTok challenge raised concerns of threats at schools across the country.

The school district learned of suspicious content that a few Hamilton High School students had posted on social media Thursday afternoon. The initial post was of an inappropriate photo, followed by subsequent posts about the original photo, according to a letter sent to parents by Supt. Paul Mielke.

Late Thursday, Police and sheriff’s deputies visited the homes of the students involved but investigators could not guarantee a threat was not credible, according to the district.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district canceled class for Friday.