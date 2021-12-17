Buckle up, football fans.

Let’s see if we can get through the finish line.

The NFL has seen well over 100 players test positive for COVID this week alone.

The Rams have 25 players sidelined.

The Browns have 20, including their top 2 quarterbacks.

The Packers will likely be without star defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The NFL’s message to all of them? Game on.

Roger Goodell and the league have been brazen and undeterred in facing the pandemic since it started.

The league is not going to miss games, even if it means teams are playing at significant competitive advantages.

They’re putting the ownness on the players, coaches, and teams to be responsible, even though the most prudent organizations can still see positives.

You just have to hope that an outbreak doesn’t hurt your team at the worst possible time.

And as we know, hope is not a strategy.

