The popular Kapco Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland sustained major damage during the 60 mph wind storm Wednesday night. Crews are working to repair the display, which will be closed Thursday, Dec. 16th and Friday, Dec. 17th. The damage was ‘significant,’ according to the company.

“The closure of Wonderland will negatively affect the Kids2Kids toy collection,” Kapco VP of Community Relations Neil Willenson said in a statement. “We would be grateful for any additional toy contributions as nearly 40 Milwaukee area charities are counting on toys from Kids2Kids this holiday season.”

Toys can be dropped off during business hours at Kapco, 1000 Badger Circle, Grafton, WI or individuals can go to any online store and purchase toys to be shipped to Kids2Kids Christmas, 1000 Badger Circle, Grafton, WI 53024. The public is also encouraged to support Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland through a ticket purchase for a later event date or a tax-deductible financial contribution. Tickets can be purchased at www.kids2kidstoydrive.com and financials contributions can be made at https://kids2kidstoydrive.com/donate

WTMJ is partnering with Kapco on the Kids2Kids program. Click here for more details.