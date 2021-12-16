MILWAUKEE – Bobby Portis has become the fourth player on the Milwaukee Bucks to enter COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols in the past three days.

Bucks‘ Bobby Portis has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Pelicans on Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2021

This means Portis will miss Friday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelecans.

The @Bucks injury report continues to grow. Bobby is the latest addition.



OUT: Bobby, Giannis, Donte & Wesley (Health and Safety Protocols)



Probable: Khris (knee)

Doubtful: Thanasis (right soleus strain)

Out with other injuries: Brook and Semi — Zora Stephenson (@ZoraStephenson) December 16, 2021

The news comes as several professional sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association, are dealing with a sharp increase in the number of players and coaches who are testing positive for COVID-19.

So far, 63 NBA players have entered into Covid protocols this season — including 47 in December. Two head coaches — Indiana's Rick Carlisle and Sacramento's Alvin Gentry and one top team executive — Toronto's Masai Ujiri — are also in protocols. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 16, 2021

NFL statement on new COVID-19 protocols…. pic.twitter.com/QZLyNm0RMi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021