MILWAUKEE – Bobby Portis has become the fourth player on the Milwaukee Bucks to enter COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols in the past three days.
Bucks‘ Bobby Portis has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Pelicans on Friday.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2021
This means Portis will miss Friday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelecans.
The @Bucks injury report continues to grow. Bobby is the latest addition.— Zora Stephenson (@ZoraStephenson) December 16, 2021
OUT: Bobby, Giannis, Donte & Wesley (Health and Safety Protocols)
Probable: Khris (knee)
Doubtful: Thanasis (right soleus strain)
Out with other injuries: Brook and Semi
The news comes as several professional sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association, are dealing with a sharp increase in the number of players and coaches who are testing positive for COVID-19.
So far, 63 NBA players have entered into Covid protocols this season — including 47 in December. Two head coaches — Indiana's Rick Carlisle and Sacramento's Alvin Gentry and one top team executive — Toronto's Masai Ujiri — are also in protocols.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 16, 2021
NFL statement on new COVID-19 protocols…. pic.twitter.com/QZLyNm0RMi— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021
Sixty (60) #NHL players have entered the league's COVID-19 protocols in the last four days.— Melissa Burgess (@_MelissaBurgess) December 16, 2021
It was 58 when I started writing this Tweet, then Burakovsky & Compher got added. pic.twitter.com/gf2lz3V7wL