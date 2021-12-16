Well, that was quick.

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach.

The former Ohio State head man fired just 13 games in his first season in the NFL.

He led the Jags to a woeful 2 and 11 record.

Winning two games may have been his most impressive accomplishment.

From an inappropriate video surfacing on social media, to calling his assistants losers, to kicking his kicker, the season has been an unmitigated disaster.

Success on the football field should never overshadow inappropriate action off of it.

We see that happen far too often in the NFL.

Jacksonville should’ve known better.

He had no business being offered this job in the first place.

On top of that, coaching in college and coaching in the pros are completely different careers.

In college, for better or for worse, you can get away with being more of an authoritarian because you’re dealing with kids.

That type of behavior doesn’t fly with professionals.

It’s not impossible for a college coach to succeed in the pros.

Just ask Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona.

But you have to understand that it’s an entirely different game.

Meyer never took that to heart and as a result, he’ll probably never sniff the NFL again.

