MILWAUKEE- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden & Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are visiting south-east Wisconsin today.

The White House says the two will visit patients and staff at Children’s Wisconsin to discuss the city’s vaccination program before heading to Waukesha City Hall where they’ll visit with families affected by the Christmas Parade tragedy last month.

According to the White House, the visit is part of their continued nationwide effort urging parents and guardians to vaccinate kids ages five and up.