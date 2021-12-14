Despite the many challenges of 2021, a number of Wisconsinites have shown signs of growth, innovation, and generosity during the tumultuous year. WTMJ is highlighting those who made a positive difference in their industry and/or community in 2021.

During the week of Dec. 12th, the station will unveil members of the WTMJ Wisconsin Standouts of the Year.

Tuesday’s “Standout” is comedian Charlie Berens.

Berens, a Milwaukee native, has grown his Manitowoc Minute brand into a digital empire, including deals with Kwik Trip and Hometown Chevy dealers, and now a New York Times best-selling author with “The Midwest Survival Guide: How we Talk, Love, Work, Drink, and Eat… Everything with Ranch.”