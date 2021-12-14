MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered health and safety protcols and is out vs. Indiana on Wednesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2021

.@Bucks injury report for tomorrow



Giannis- OUT (Health and Safety Protocols)

Khris– QUESTIONABLE (Knee Hyperextension)

DeMarcus- OUT (Personal Reasons)

Wesley Matthews- OUT (Health and Safety Protocols)



Still out: Wesley, Brook, and Semi



Donte is NOT on the Injury Report. — Zora Stephenson (@ZoraStephenson) December 15, 2021

Giannis will miss the Bucks game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, December 15th.

He also played 34 minutes in Boston on Monday night as the Bucks lost to the Celtics 117-103.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details as they become available.