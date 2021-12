The cast of Sister Act the musical will be putting on a special performance Sunday to help neighbors in need.

A benefit concert is being held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with all proceeds going towards the United for Waukesha fund.

“Each ticket is $15, and we ask you to consider making an additional donation,” an event flyer for the show reads.

The event will include songs from Sister Act the musical, along with some holiday carols.

For more information on Sunday’s benefit concert, click here.