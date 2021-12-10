WASHINGTON DC- Former US Senator and Republican Presidential nominee Bob Dole was remembered by a hero, and true patriot, by friends and colleagues during a funeral service in Washington DC Friday.

Dole’s flag-draped casket was carried in by a military honor guard as the congregation stood and Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, and daughter, Robin, looked on.

President Joe Biden remembered Dole a “giant of our time and of all time.” In his eulogy, Biden spoke about Dole volunteering for military service and being gravely wounded, and how he came back to “painful” years recovering from those wounds. “God, what courage Bob Dole had,” Biden said.

Dole died Sunday at the age of 98.