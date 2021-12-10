Bucks get their win against the Rockets in an orthodox fashion: Big plays by Bobby, Giannis dominating the paint and creating havoc on the block, and Jrue Holiday being the best version of a perimeter pest that Bucks fans can ask for

All of that and it feels good to end a 7-game winning streak of the Rockets who were, at the time, deemed the “hottest” team in the NBA. Granted, this streak following an historic 15-game losing streak, there was only room to go up if you’re from H-town.

Regardless, the Bucks take game two of their four-game road trip with a 124-114 win. Justin Garcia breaks down the most pertinent stats of the contest, plus the over-arching discussion of rivalries. Given that team rivalries are on a sliding scale, Justin poses the question of who, right now, are the biggest rivals to the Bucks.

Find out the answer, plus listen to the full show right here! It’s Bucks Talk presented by Gruber Law Offices