MILWAUKEE – The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is set to vote on Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s nomination to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

JUST IN: Mayor Tom Barrett up for an important committee vote Wednesday, Dec. 15th on his nomination for ambassador to Luxembourg. The next big/key hurdle for Barrett would be full vote in US Senate, which could also happen by the end of the year. https://t.co/eNgATdhTmO — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) December 9, 2021

Barrett is one of eight people who will have their nominations heard by the Committee on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

If the Committee votes in favor of the nomination, it will go to the full U.S. Senate for final confirmation.

You can read the full list of nominations which are set to be considered next week by clicking here.