GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Cobb has a “pretty significant injury” and is “going to be out for a while.”
The NFC North-leading Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.
Cobb has caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns this season.
