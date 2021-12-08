MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after four people were found dead inside of a home on Wednesday afternoon.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted just before 1:30 p.m. saying that it was responding to the scene near 49th and Oklahoma.

MCMEO responding to the 3100 blk of S 49 for the preliminary report of multiple homicide victims. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsies tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) December 8, 2021

The Milwaukee Police Department says officers initially responded to the home to check on the welfare of an individual.

When police arrived on scene, officers entered the home and found three adults and one juvenile dead.

It is believed one of the deceased individuals shot and killed the victims before turning the gun on themselves.

The investigation into the homicides is ongoing, but the Milwaukee Police Department says there is no active threat to the public at this time.

