In the words of Allen Iverson, we’re not talking about the game. We’re talking about practice.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still battling through a painful broken pinky toe on his left foot.

He flew to Los Angeles during the bye week to get a second opinion and apparently is still considering surgery to immobilize the toe.

Rodgers remains adamant that he won’t miss any time in games, but he will continue to miss practice.

He says that won’t affect him on Sundays, and he’s right.

Rodgers is a football savant.

He’s smart and experienced enough to not need full weeks of practice 14 weeks into the 17th year of his career.

That being said, not everyone on the Packers is Aaron Rodgers.

His receivers, his line, his backs need those reps.

With Jordan Love sidelined on the reserve COVID-19 list, Kurt Benkert will be leading the Packers’ offense in practice as they prepare for the Bears.

This isn’t a knock on Benkert, but he’s not Aaron Rodgers.

Heck, he’d agree with that.

Rodgers won’t lose anything by missing practice, but his teammates might by not having him there.

It’s opportunity lost for them.

It probably won’t matter against the Bears, but it may come playoff time.

Just another twist in the epic journey that’s been the 2021 Packers’ season.

