MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s investigation into the 2020 November election in Wisconsin found “no evidence of widespread voter fraud” and “no evidence of significant problems with voting machines.”

But the firm did say it found problems that should be cleaned up before the next election.

“Think of two categories of votes. One category would be what we would call clearly fraudulent,” WILL president Rick Esenberg told WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi.

“An ineligible voter voted… a made up voter voted… a vote was manufactured that didn’t exist… a vote which was legally cast was not counted. We found limited evidence of that kind of thing, certainly not enough to change the outcome,” Esenberg said.

“We found many more instances of votes which were not lawfully cast.”

“The vote was handed in by somebody other than the voter as the law requires, a drop box was used, the vote may have been corrected, there may have been a claim by a voter that they were indefinitely confined when it’s very unlikely that all the voters who claimed to be indefinitely confined were indefinitely confined. And that means they didn’t show a photo ID…” Esenberg said.

Still, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s investigation concluded “In all likelihood, more eligible voters cast ballots for Joe Biden than Donald Trump.”

In a review of the investigation posted online by WILL, the Institute wrote “We found limited instances where ineligible persons voted or attempted to cast ballots. We found no evidence of more than one vote being cast in the name of the same voter. And out analysis of the results and voting patterns does not give rise to an inference of fraud.”

