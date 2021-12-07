You can add witness intimidation to the list of criminal charges facing Darrell Brooks.

Prosecutors say a jailhouse phone recording caught Brooks calling his girlfriend several times between November 4th and November 15th. Brooks is accused of striking her with his fist, then his car, last month. A police report says the 30-year-old woman suffered a fractured leg and broken ankle during the incident.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Brooks was heard on one of those phone calls encouraging the woman not to cooperate with police, saying, “”I’ve come to the realization that I’m not going to leave you. You have my daughter, I know your potential, what you can be. I want to marry you.”

Brooks was able to post $1,000 bail following his arrest for recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

Just days after posting bail, police say he drove his red SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade killing 6 people and injuring more than 60. He is currently being held in the Waukesha County Jail on $5,000,000 bond.