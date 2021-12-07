MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican state lawmakers are calling on Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, to remove Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor because his office recommended $1,000 bail for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade, killing six people.

Darrell Brooks Jr. posted the bail five days before prosecutors say he drove his SUV through the packed parade route in Waukesha on Nov. 21, killing five adults and a child and injuring about 60 other people.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, a Democrat, last week called the bail recommendation from his office “inappropriately low” given the circumstances of the crimes Brooks was facing and his prior history.

“It is clear to us as legislators and many people from the Waukesha County and Milwaukee County areas affected by the recent tragedy that District Attorney Chisholm has neglected his duty in his office,” read a letter signed by more than a dozen GOP lawmakers. “Chisholm has refused to step down after a flood of calls for his resignation. Because of this, we are calling on you to remove John Chisholm as Milwaukee County District Attorney.”

The elected officials join Republican Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch and Attorney General candidate Adam Jarchow in calling for Chisholm’s removal.