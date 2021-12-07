The Big Three is back.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday combined for 68 points in Monday’s win over the resurgent Cavaliers.

The final five minutes were a microcosm of the playoffs last year.

In a close game down the stretch, each of them came up with a big basket or big moment to help seal the victory.

Giannis and Jrue hit threes, Khris knocked down a patented fadeaway jumper, and it was goodnight, Cleveland.

It’s still so early in the NBA season.

The proceedings really don’t start to get ready until Christmas.

Some fans feel the season doesn’t start until the all-star break.

It’s important to remember, though, that this year’s team is entirely different from last year’s.

Just because you won a championship in 2021 doesn’t mean you’re a favorite to repeat in 2022.

That being said, when the Big Three are clicking like they were on Monday night, the Bucks are almost impossible to beat.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.