After several delays, phase one of the 3rd Street Market Hall is nearing completion.

Milwaukee Restauranteur, Omar Shaikh is spearheading the project. “After four years in the works and trying to work through a pandemic, trying to hire people with the labor shortage and supply chain issues, we are very, very, very very close,” Shaikh tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.

Though he wouldn’t provide a firm grand opening date, Shaikh hinted at an opening the public in January of 2022.

“I can tell you we ordered all of our product and are training our staff now.”

The market hall is a 35,000 square foot space on the first floor of The Avenue, a two-city block redevelopment of the former Shops at Grand Avenue. Initially, the space will include ten to twelve food vendors, a selfie museum designed by students at MIAD, and a Top Golf swing suite.

Shaikh expects the food options to grow in Q1. “A lot of things to see the first phase, I would say by March you’ll start to see a lot more. So it’s starting with ten to twelve [food vendors] looking at about twenty come March, and it’s going to continue to grow.

Shaikh touts the 3rd Street Market Hall as a place for families to visit, millennials to hang out and friends to gather.

To hear more about the project, and how the 3rd Street Market Hall is giving back to those impacted by the Waukesha holiday parade tragedy, click on the sound bar above.