The NFC North is in the bag.

By virtue of the Lions’ win over the Vikings on Sunday, the Packers wake up this morning with a full 4-game lead over the Vikings in the division.

With only 5 games to play, the Green and Gold can now shift their focus to chasing down a grander goal: the top seed in the NFC.

That top seed is still occupied by the 10 and 2 Arizona Cardinals, but it’s certainly not out of reach.

All the Packers have to do is pull even with the Cards.

They own that head-to-head tiebreaker, earned with their Thursday Night victory in October.

Taking a look at the remaining schedules, the Packers’ only real hiccup opportunity is in Baltimore against the Ravens in two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals still have to go through the Rams, Colts, and Cowboys.

All it takes is one loss from Arizona and the Packers have the inside track.

Whether homefield matters or not remains to be seen, but you’d certainly rather have it, and a first-round bye, than the alternative.

