UPDATE: 10:10 a.m. Sunday

Snow squall is impacting Waukesha. Use extra caution when traveling. Snow combined with gusty winds can be life threatening when traveling. pic.twitter.com/7SbPqnyVe1 — Waukesha Alerts (@WaukeshaAlerts) December 5, 2021

10 AM: Rain (Green), sleet (Pink/purple), and snow (blue/white) are moving into southeast Wisconsin right now. Be prepared for some slick spots on the roads. @TMJ4 pic.twitter.com/QEMm7M6TU4 — Marisa Woloszyn (@MarisaWoloszyn) December 5, 2021

Currently some big snowflakes here at the office. Anyone seeing any mixed precipitation this morning? #wiwx pic.twitter.com/XuCPptEiAF — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 5, 2021

MILWAUKEE – Rain, sleet and snow are expected across different parts of Wisconsin on Sunday, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn.

“Most concerning will be if you live pretty much from the state line up towards lake country and then farther from the lakefront,” Wolozsyn said on Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News.

“This is an area where we’re mainly going to see some rain showers, but we have the chance for some freezing rain, which means it will fall as rain but when it hits a surface at or below freezing, it will freeze and create a thin layer of ice.”

Here’s a look at expected precipitation totals today. @TMJ4 pic.twitter.com/FleX0LiInH — Marisa Woloszyn (@MarisaWoloszyn) December 5, 2021

Woloszyn says wind will also be a major factor.

“We will have winds today [Sunday] out of the southeast at about ten to fifteen [miles per hour], with gusts up 35.

The wind is expected to pick up heading into Monday.

“By the time we get to tomorrow [Monday] morning, wind gusts are back up to about 40 miles per hour, and then tomorrow about 45 miles per hour our of the northwest.”

“It is going to be a storm that’ll pack a punch, for sure.”

