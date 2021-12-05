MILWAUKEE – A man who lives in Milwaukee County has become the first person in Wisconsin to test positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health services says the man had recently traveled to South Africa, where the variant was first detected.

The person was fully vaccinated and had also received a booster shot. He has reported mild symptoms and has not required hospitalization.

This case is NOT related to a case involving a wedding in Milwaukee County on November 27th, according to the Department of Health Services.

There are currently 12 confirmed cases among California residents who attended the event. Five of those 12 have tested positive for the new Omicron variant.

All 12 of those individuals were vaccinated as well.