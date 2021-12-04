The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that they have detected the Omicron Variant, the newest variant of concern, in the state of Wisconsin.

The Omicron variant has been identified in a specimen from a Wisconsin resident with recent travel history to South Africa.

The first case of the #OmicronVariant has been identified in Wisconsin. Remember, #YouStopTheSpread of COVID-19 and its variants by getting vaccinated & following public health practices. Learn more: https://t.co/q5wO2hpJD7 pic.twitter.com/THyQ880AHB — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 5, 2021

Stay tuned to 620 WTMJ for the latest on COVID 19 and the Omicron Varent.