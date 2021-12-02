WTMJ’s Holiday Radio Show, benefitting Kapco’s Kids 2 Kids Christmas is not just giving to a good cause. The show was a virtual hug and send off to our guy, the morning show “host with the most,” one of the radio greats, Gene Mueller. Check out the good times had by all. (Photo Credit: Madison Moroder)
All hands on deck from the Marketing Crew at GKB. These magic makers did an amazing job setting things up. Wisconsin’s Afternoon News crew broadcasts live from the Ingleside Welcome to the Kapco’s Kids 2 Kids Holiday Radio Show Debbie Lazaga, Melissa Barclay and Jane Matenaer serenade Gene with some special Christmas Carols GKB General Manager, Steve Wexler kicking off the show GKB Founder and CEO Craig Karmazin greets the crowd Our Narrator: Melanie Ricks from 101.7 The Truth Gene Mueller and morning show partner, Jane Matenaer Gene Mueller, former Governor Tommy Thompson and Midday host, Jeff Wagner Gene Mueller, Steve Scaffidi and Erik Bilstad Wisconsin’s Afternoon News’ John Mercure and Gene Mueller Gene Mueller and Fox World Travel’s Rose Gray Gene Mueller and his successor, Vince Vitrano Wisconsin’s Afternoon News’ Melissa Barclay and Gene Mueller Gene Mueller and our traffic reporter Debbie Lazaga Sports (and wine) experts Bryan Dee, Greg Matzek and Gene Mueller Gene Mueller gets a visit from Governor Tony Evers Gene Mueller, Accunet’s Brian Wickert and John Mercure Gene Mueller and Drake and Associates’ Tony Drake Gene Mueller: How it started… how it’s going. Reitman and Mueller together again for a night Plenty of fans came to see the show Lots of toys to donate to Kapco’s Kids 2 Kids Christmas toy drive WTMJ Nights’ Scott Warras hosting the 50/50 Raffle. The winner donated her winnings right back to Kapco’s Kids 2 Kids Christmas! THANKS! Cash donations were welcomed as well Curtain Call for the WTMJ Players The whole WTMJ Crew Gene Mueller and Producer extraordinaire Rachel Frye WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News sat down with the man of the hour, Gene Mueller Quite the good looking crowd ready to enjoy the WTMJ Players in “It’s a Wonderful Career” Just a tiny fraction of the toys Kapco has collected for the Kids 2 Kids Christmas Toy Drive