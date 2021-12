There is a growing movement on social media to honor the life of Jackson Sparks, the 8-year-old boy killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Jackson was marching with his baseball team.

The online movement is calling for everyone to wear jerseys on Friday to show support for Sparks and his family.

Greendale native Todd Ahrens, who began the viral request, joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with more.

