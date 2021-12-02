The Greek Freak comes up clutch.

On Wednesday night, for the first time since 2018, Giannis hit a go-ahead basket in the final five seconds of regulation or overtime.

The Hornets nearly made a prayer at the buzzer, and the Bucks come away with a 127 to 125 win.

It really is hard to believe that it’s been nearly four years since Giannis’ last game-winner.

When you lay it out, though, it’s easier to understand.

#1 – The Bucks have blown a lot of teams out recently. When you’re cruising late in games, you can’t have a game-winner.

#2 – Offensively, the Bucks rely far more on Khris Middleton than Giannis in clutch moments.

Think about all the huge shots that Khris hit down the stretch in the playoffs last season.

He was incredible.

And #3 – Just because Giannis isn’t hitting buzzer beaters doesn’t mean he’s not closing out games.

He can change the game in so many ways, drawing attention on offense, altering and blocking shots.

Make no mistake: Giannis is a closer.

He just doesn’t get to close that often, and that’s a good problem to have.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.