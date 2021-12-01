WEST BEND – First, it was Corona beer. Then, it was Delta Airways. Now, the Omicron Family Restaurant in West Bend has joined a growing list of businesses with a random COVID connection.

Lisa has been a waitress at the Omicron Family Restaurant for 33 years. She says it was a bit of a shock when people started recognizing the name on her clothing.

“Some people saw me wearing my shirt in public in asked me if I knew that Omicron was the latest variant the virus,” Lisa said.

“I honeslty didn’t believe them. I had to go home and my husband goes, ‘yeah, I heard it on the news.'”

She says she’s not sure if the restaurant will lean-into the coincidence, or avoid it like Delta Airways.

“I don’t know…” she laughed. “I think they’re just hoping that people still come.”

One thing is for sure. She knows how to properly pronounce the name which others are just learning how to say.

“It’s AHH-muh-kran,” she said. “AHH-muh-kran.”

You can listen to the story below and hear for yourself.

Visit to Omicron Family Restaurant story 1

Visit to Omicron Family Restaurant story 2