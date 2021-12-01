MILWAUKEE – Children’s Milwaukee says two more kids have been discharged after receiving treatment for injuries suffered in the Waukesha parade tragedy.

For all the kids involved, including the 5 kids still in our care at our Milwaukee hospital, we are committed to supporting their ongoing physical and emotional recovery. The conditions of the kids still at our hospital are:



– 4 in fair condition.

– 1 in serious condition.



2/4 — Children's Wisconsin 🏥 (@childrenswi) December 1, 2021

Five kids are still being treated at the hospital. Four of them remain in fair condition, and one of them is still listed as being in serious condition.

“These children are able to go home or be transfered out of intensive care, but they will continue to need the love, support and dedication of the community,” Children’s Wisconsin wrote in a statement.

The hospital also said that it will no longer be providing daily updates on the conditons of the victims.

“As the focus shifts from saving their lives to their recovery, Children’s will no longer provide daily updates. Any additional updates will continue to be shared on this page.“