Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is among those wondering how the suspect in the Waukesha Parade Massacre would’ve been able to post bail, despite a litany of red flags in his pre-trial assessment, but he admitted to WTMJ the criminal justice system allows for some cases to “fall through the cracks.”

Darrell Brooks was out on bail when prosecutors say he plowed his SUV into a crowded parade route, killing six and injuring scores of others. A few weeks earlier, Brooks was in court for allegedly driving over the mother of his child. His bail was $1,000. There is no recording or transcript of the bond hearing, according to FOX6.

“Many of us have questions,” Crowley told WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi on Wednesday. “We have to make sure bail is set at a rate that is normal to the crime being committed.”

Crowley implied the criminal justice system is imperfect when he said “sometimes you have things fall through the cracks no matter (what jurisdiction) in Wisconsin or across this country.”

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

When asked by Scaffidi if Gov. Evers should order the DOJ to investigate, Crowley replied “that’s something for the governor to answer.”