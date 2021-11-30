GREEN BAY (WI)- The Packers are getting another showcase game added to their schedule this season.

The team’s Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens has been moved from its original noon kickoff to a 3:25pm kickoff. The game will be played in Baltimore.

Packers-Bears stays on @SNFonNBC in Week 14 and Packers-Ravens moves from noon to 3:25 pm CT in Week 15. pic.twitter.com/TQe5JchGZB — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2021

The Packers have a record of 9-3 this season and could be in a position to clinch the NFC North Division. The Ravens are currently in first place in the AFC North Division with a record of 8-3.

The Packers have an off week this week and are back in action on Sunday, December 12th against the Chicago Bears.

All Packers games can be heard on WTMJ Radio.