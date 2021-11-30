Show me the money.

On Monday, owners in Major League Baseball decided to open up their wallets to pay some players.

Ace pitcher Max Scherzer is signing with the Mets on a three-year, $130 million contract.

And how about the gaudy numbers on this one…

Shortstop Corey Seager is joining the Rangers on a 10-year, $325 million deal.

Part of the reason that these teams are dishing out the money now is because we’re staring down a lockout set to start tomorrow.

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 ET on Wednesday night.

A new deal isn’t going to get done by then, forcing a lockout, during which no transactions can take place.

One day, we’re dishing out 300 million dollar contracts.

The next, we’re locking out the players over money.

That’s an oversimplification of what’s going on.

I understand it’s more nuanced that that.

But we all just suffered through an endless argument over money to bring baseball back during the dog days of the pandemic in 2020.

Rob Manfred is losing good will with his fans.

This is yet another bad, bad look for Major League Baseball in 2021.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.