WAUKESHA- Darrell Brooks now faces six counts of first degree intentional homicide after an 8 year old boy died of his injuries suffered in the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Jackson Sparks is one of six people who were killed when Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route Sunday evening. More than 60 others were injured.

During an initial court appearance last week, Brooks was charged with five counts of homicide. The sixth count was added after Sparks died last Tuesday.

Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence. The cash bail for Brooks has been set for $5 million dollars.