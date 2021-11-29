Students in the Waukesha School District returned to class on Monday for the first time since six people were killed during the Christmas parade last weekend.

Assistant Superinetndent Dr. Joe Koch says a number of students were affected by the incident and reached out for help.

“We’ve estimated that we’ve seen approximately 250 kids today across our system, in some form of a counseling session, to recieve some support,” he said. “We know that there were a lot of people who were affected.”

He also says that kids are asking questions about what happened when a man drove his SUV through the parade route, injuring dozens and killing six.

“The range of questions has been very developmental,” Dr. Koch said.

He said that teachers were given statements to read as students returned to class for the first time this morning.

“So we started with a universal message this morning,” he said. “All the staff read a statement to their class and so we did introduce that as a topic for uncertain kids who had a need. And then we also shared the services that we had available.”

You can watch then entire video below courtesy of TMJ4 News.