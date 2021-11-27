MILWAUKEE – At least 13 people were shot in 12 different shootings during a 60 hour period in Milwaukee over the holiday weekend.

It started with two homicides which happened within five minutes of each other on Wednesday night.

The first homicide happened at 5:25 p.m. near West Lisbon Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard. A 33-year-old man was shot and killed during a robbery.

Five minutes later, a second fatal shooting happened near West Wright Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A 29-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other fatal shooting happened around 9:05 a.m. on Friday, November 26th. Milwaukee police say shots were fired into a home near 13th and Albert, killing a 19-year-old who was inside.

On average, there was a shooting every five hours between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Saturday.