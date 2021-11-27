MILWAUKEE – At least 13 people were shot in 12 different shootings during a 60 hour period in Milwaukee over the holiday weekend.
It started with two homicides which happened within five minutes of each other on Wednesday night.
The first homicide happened at 5:25 p.m. near West Lisbon Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard. A 33-year-old man was shot and killed during a robbery.
Five minutes later, a second fatal shooting happened near West Wright Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A 29-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The other fatal shooting happened around 9:05 a.m. on Friday, November 26th. Milwaukee police say shots were fired into a home near 13th and Albert, killing a 19-year-old who was inside.
On average, there was a shooting every five hours between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
|FATAL/NON-FATAL
|VICTIM INFORMATION
|DATE/TIME
|LOCATION
|WAS AN ARREST MADE?
|FATAL
|33-YEAR-OLD MAN
|5:25 P.M. ON 11/24/21 (WED)
|W. LISBON AVE AND N. SHERMAN BLVD
|NO
|FATAL
|29-YEAR-OLD MAN
|5:30 P.M. ON 11/24/21 (WED)
|W. WRIGHT AND DR. MLK DRIVE
|NO
|NON-FATAL
|13-YEAR-OLD BOY AND 14-YEAR-OLD BOY
|9:30 P.M. ON 11/24/21 (WED)
|W. EGGERT PLACE AND N. SHERMAN BLVD
|NO
|NON-FATAL
|19-YEAR-OLD MAN
|7:15 P.M. ON 11/25/21 (THU)
|N. TEUTONIA AVE AND W. HAMPTON AVE
|NO
|NON-FATAL
|39-YEAR-OLD MAN
|8:18 P.M. ON 11/25/21 (THU)
|N. SHERMAN BLVD AND W. NORTH AVE
|NO
|FATAL
|19-YEAR-OLD MAN
|9:05 A.M. ON 11/26/21 (FRI)
|N. 13TH STREET AND W. ALBERT PLACE
|NO
|NON-FATAL (SERIOUS)
|32-YEAR-OLD MAN
|1:39 P.M. ON 11/26/21 (FRI)
|W. FOND DU LAC AVE AND N. SHERMAN BLVD
|NO
|NON-FATAL
|41-YEAR-OLD MAN
|2:07 P.M. ON 11/26/21 (FRI)
|N. 19TH ST AND W. FINN PLACE
|NO
|NON-FATAL
|26-YEAR-OLD MAN
|8:00 P.M. ON 11/26/21 (FRI)
|N 45TH ST AND W. LOCUST ST
|NO
|NON-FATAL
|41-YEAR-OLD MAN
|10:00 P.M. ON 11/26/21 (FRI)
|2800 BLOCK WEST STATE STREET
|NO
|NON-FATAL
|34-YEAR-OLD MAN
|1:30 A.M. ON 11/27/21 (SAT)
|N. 107TH ST AND W. HEATHER AVE
|NO
|NON-FATAL
|17-YEAR-OLD BOY
|1:32 A.M. ON 11/27/21 (SAT)
|N. 27TH ST AND W. BURLEIGH ST
|NO
