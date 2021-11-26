Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly says the city is continuing to heal and process what happened last Sunday.

“We have a long road ahead of us,” Mayor Reilly told WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi.

“We now move into a different phase and we need to take care of these people who were injured.”

As for the future, Mayor Reilly says the city should continue holding parades.

“I haven’t met with the police chief and the fire chief and the department heads about future parades, that hasn’t been anything we’ve sat down and discussed,” he said. “But I am of the opinion that parades are going to happen, a community needs parades, and we will make sure that we have parades and that we do them safely. That’s what the community needs.”

You can listen to the entire interview here: