Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to fly at half-staff as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragedy at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade.

“Gov. Tony Evers today ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 22, 2021, as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragedy at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade.



The order is effective at sunrise and ends at sunset.”